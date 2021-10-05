New Arcade Bar Opens in Indiana

Downtown Evansville, Indiana has itself a new arcade bar. The Arcademie recently opened its doors there and features 45 games.

According to WEVV, the business has other games in storage to rotate into the mix periodically. That includes pinball machines and classic arcade games.

The Arcademie is closed on Mondays and open Tuesday through Sunday. It’s located in the city’s historic O’Donnell Building, which has housed a number of businesses over the years, including a vacuum shop that closed in 1997 after 52 years in the location.

Learn more about the arcade bar on their Facebook page.