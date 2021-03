3 Nineteen Arcade & Bar is coming soon to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. According to its Facebook page, the venue will have a full-service bar and kitchen, an arcade, golf simulators, beer pong tables and more.

A post from Feb. 25 said they’re getting close to opening day, but no word just yet on when that is. They’re currently in the hiring process and testing drink recipes. Stay up to date on what’s happening there at www.facebook.com/3nineteenarcadeandbar.