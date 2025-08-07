New Arcade, ’90s Vibes

Rift Arcade opened recently in downtown Biddeford, Maine. It’s a 1990s-themed arcade (with some ’80s era games, too) that has more than 50 cabinets, as well as pinball machines, air hockey and Skee-Ball, reports Saco Bay News.

The owners are friends Casi Buckman and Marcia Faulise, who bonded over their love for video games. “It’s been nice seeing adults come in and find their favorite childhood arcade game while their kids put down their phones and have fun playing games that pre-date them,” Buckman said. All the games are set to 25- or 50-cent play.

Additionally, there’s a 1990s-inspired menu with some “lunchbox classics” and a cocktail/mocktail bar as well. Learn more at www.riftarcade.com.