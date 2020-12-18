New Apex Entertainment Debuts in Virginia Beach

A new 84,000-sq.-ft. Apex Entertainment location in Virginia Beach opened last Friday, Dec. 11, with its indoor go-kart track, arcade, military-themed laser tag, blacklight mini-golf, bowling alley and other attractions.

While pandemic restrictions have temporarily closed or limited Apex locations in New York and Massachusetts, that isn’t the case in Virginia, where all attractions can be up and running, according to Marcus Kemblowski, the company’s COO. However, there is a capacity restriction that limits them to 250 people (normally it would be 2,148 in the massive space).

The Virginian-Pilot reports this is Apex’s fourth location (others are in Albany and Syracuse, N.Y. and Marlborough, Mass.) and its largest yet. Learn more at www.apexentertainment.com.