New “Adventure Bar” Opening in U.K.

Boom Battle Bar recently announced another new location at Lakeside Shopping Centre in the U.K. city of West Thurrock in Essex. The unique bar concept will have nine total locations around the country once it opens.

According to Essex Live, the bar includes Bavarian axe throwing, indoor curling, augmented reality darts, shuffleboard, beer pong and more. The nearly 15,000-sq.-ft. bar also serves a range of street food and cocktails.

Boom Battle Bar plans on opening some 20 other new venues this year. This particular one will be located next to their sister company, Flip Out – a trampoline park.

“We are very excited to be coming to this incredibly popular centre,” said co-owner Richard Beese. “Our offering is very unique and oozing with fun which is exactly what we all need after the last 12 months.” Learn more at www.boombattlebar.co.uk.