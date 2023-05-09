Nevada Fun Center Closes After 35 Years

May 7 marked the end for Tommy’s Grandstand, a fun center in Sparks, Nev., that has been in business for 35 years. The facility had batting cages as well as an arcade and bar.

According to the Sparks Tribune, owner Tommy Newell said a rent spike and cost of doing business in the area has simply outpaced what he’s able to do as a small business owner.

“We’re a locally-owned business that can’t meet that high-end dollar,” he said. “It’s turning into a situation where you’re handpicking what you bring into this town, and it’s not necessarily the mom-and-pop’s and small businesses.”