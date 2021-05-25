Netflix Poised to Expand Into Home VidGame Market

Movie industry disrupter Netflix is now reportedly looking to get its hands on the home video game market. According to Forbes, the company is looking to expand with a new Apple Arcade-style service.

Apparently, Netflix is currently looking to hire an executive to oversee this expansion, “a sign it is stepping up its efforts to grow beyond traditional filmed entertainment.” The company has been tight-lipped, but a spokesperson noted: “We’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment.”

Netflix has previously hosted choose-your-own-adventure shows like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and has also released its own video games based on the Stranger Things IP.