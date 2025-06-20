Netflix House Theme Parks Coming This Year

A new interactive theme park-entertainment center from Netflix is coming this year.

Fortune reports that locations of Netflix House will initially be in Dallas and Philadelphia with a third coming to Las Vegas in 2027.

The facilities will let fans “enter their favorite shows” – playing a round of Red Light, Green Light from Squid Game or running away from a Demogorgon from Stranger Things.

There will be mini-golf courses and other attractions as well, plus Netflix Bites, a café that’ll offer food dishes based off of the shows.

Early access is now available at www.netflixhouse.com.