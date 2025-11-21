Netflix House Opens Philadelphia Location

The first Netflix House attraction has opened in Philadelphia at the King of Prussia shopping mall, Blooloop reported. The 100,000-sq.-ft. venue is home to immersive experiences inspired by Netflix’s most popular TV shows and movies.

Among them are Wednesday, One Piece, Stranger Things, Squid Game, Love Is Blind, KPop Demon Hunters, Bridgerton, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and more.

The facility is free to enter and explore and is filled with art installations and themed photo opportunities. “The Philadelphia region is the perfect place to open our very first Netflix House – a city known for its creativity, heart and deep sense of community,” said Marian Lee, chief marketing officer for Netflix.

“From the beginning, we wanted this to be a space that reflects the people and pride of this region, built by local talent and inspired by the stories fans love most.” Location #2 is set to open Dec. 11 in Dallas; a third is planned to open in 2027 in Las Vegas.