Netflix House Dallas Opens

The second Netflix House recently opened, Blooloop reported. This one is at the Galleria Dallas shopping mall in Texas; the first came to Philadelphia in November.

The 100,000-sq.-ft. entertainment destination is designed to immerse guests into fan-favorite Netflix brands like Stranger Things and Bridgerton. The venue offers various ticketed attractions, though it’s free to enter and explore.

“Dallas is the perfect place for Netflix House,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer. “We are thrilled to bring our stories to life in this neighborhood and become part of the community as the local place for in-person entertainment.”

A third Netflix House is planned for Las Vegas in 2027. Learn more at www.netflix.com/house.