An indoor Nerf arena is the latest attraction at Laser Ops Xtreme Fun Center in Tampa, Fla., according to That’s So Tampa.

The arena “provides a spacious battleground where players can run, dodge and take cover while launching foam darts at opponents.”

Each session lasts 30 minutes and includes two games and is priced at $12 per person. Learn more about the new attraction and the venue’s wide range of other experiences at www.laserops.com.