NEN, Playtertainment Launch Mobile Arcade

The National Entertainment Network and Playtertainment have launched a mobile arcade experience that connects players to more than 20,000 physical arcade games nationwide. The partnership reportedly creates the largest arcade gaming ecosystem and retail marketing platform in the world.

Playtertainment’s app, called Winner Winner, allows users to play physical arcade machines from a mobile device. Prizes won and tickets redeemed from virtual play of cranes and other physical arcade games are mailed to the winners.

As part of the partnership launch, thousands of in-person arcade games at retail stores, restaurants and entertainment venues will become a digital gateway to the Winner Winner platform, the companies say.

“The Playtertainment team is excited to work with an incredible entertainment and gaming operator in NEN,” said Jon Davidman, CEO of Playtertainment. “Together, we are creating the largest live arcade platform in the world. We are proud to add the Winner Winner brand to thousands of NEN machines nationwide and introduce more players to our live mobile gaming platform and loyalty rewards program.”

Players are now able to search for NEN machines on the Winner Winner app and easily go from in-person to mobile play with their favorite machines.

The partnership is also launching a customer loyalty program that will track customer rewards, game credits, coupons and promotions for games played on Playtertainment’s live digital arcade platform and mobile app.

“Combining NEN’s 20,000 arcade assets with Winner Winner’s industry-leading digital gaming platform creates the world’s largest omnichannel amusement game platform, a true merging of the physical and digital amusement experience,” said Adam Kamenstein, NEN’s Chief Digital Officer. “Together, we are creating a unique experience for millions of loyal players and creating unique marketing opportunities that will add tremendous value for our partners, the country’s leading national retail, grocery, and restaurant chains.”