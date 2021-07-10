Nebraska Fun Center Reopens Following $4.5M Expansion

With an updated arcade and much, much more, Sun Valley Lanes and Games recently reopened after completing a $4.5 million expansion of their facility.

According to KOLN, the project was finished about six weeks later than planned, but owners said they feel lucky about that timeline given the current market for construction essentials and ongoing international supply chain issues.

The changes were aimed at giving the space a more modern feel and expanding the footprint. In addition to the new arcade, there’s a new outdoor space for lawn games and dining, a technology-based mini-golf system, a multilevel military-themed laser tag arena and four sand volleyball courts where they host leagues a few nights a week. Learn more at www.sunvalleylanes.com.