Nebraska Fun Center Closes Permanently

Champions Fun Center, closed since November due to the Covid pandemic, has decided to permanently close, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“Covid-19 and 2020 have been rough on us all, including Champions Fun Center,” the business posted on its Facebook page recently. “It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to close. Thanks for your support over the last 20 years.”

The venue featured mini-golf, go-karts, bowling and other activities. VRLY Storm Basketball is under contract to purchase the facility and turn it into an athletic club and hangout spot for kids and teens.