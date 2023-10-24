Nebraska Bowling Center Celebrates the Big 6-0

Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards in Lincoln, Neb., is now 60 years old. According to KOLN, the family-owned business is now passing the torch to Sara Madsen, the great-granddaughter of founder Earl Madsen.

“My grandfather opened it as a family fun center to create a place for the community to go and do just that – go and have fun with your family,” Sara said. Thomas Madsen, co-owner of the alley, remembered the early days.

“We opened this place with just 10 tables and six bowling lanes, and that’s all we had to start,” he said. “My mother would drop my older brother and me here in 1958, ’59 to roller-skate. It’s kind of strange I own the place now.” Learn more at www.madsenslincoln.com.