Nebraska Bars, Restaurants Can Operate at 100% On June 22

Taking a step toward “a more normal life,” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced relaxed coronavirus restrictions in all of the state’s 93 counties. In 89 counties, including the Omaha and Lincoln areas, bars and restaurants will be allowed to open dining rooms to 100% of their capacity, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Important to the bar biz, arcade games, darts and other machines will be allowed. Maintaining a 6-foot distance between dining tables in those venues will become a recommendation rather than a rule.

Among the other changes: gyms, spas, salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors can operate at 75% occupancy; indoor gatherings may be held at 50% capacity, up to 10,000 people; and outdoor gatherings may be held at 75% capacity, also up to 10,000 people.