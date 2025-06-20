Nearly $80K Raised, Benefiting Sunrise Association

AMOA-NY raised close to $80,000 for the Sunrise Association at their Man of the Year gala back in late April. The recipient, Scott Avery of Apple Industries, introduced the Sunrise Association’s mission of bringing joy and healing to children with cancer and their siblings.

Three industry leaders reportedly donated $25,000 each – Karmin and Michael Pace of Pace-O-Matic, Nicole and Lou Milie of Miele Enterprises and Charles Goldstuck of TouchTunes. Additional guests, including Seth Davis of Stern Pinball, also contributed, bringing the total to nearly $80,000.

AAMCF’s Executive Director Tina Schwartz (pictured below with Paula Rinker) was at the event and is a long-time supporter of the organization. In fact, at AAMA’s Annual Meeting on Aug. 20 in Dallas, they’ll honor Lifetime Achievement Award winner Joe Camarota and will support Sunrise with funds raised from their celebratory Ad Journal. (Camarota himself is on the Philadelphia board of Sunrise.) To place an ad, or donate, go to www.givebutter.com/camarota or email [email protected] for more information.

AAMCF also noted that Jane Taubenfeld Cohen and David Cohen will be honored Nov. 13 in New York City for the Sunrise Association’s Dare to Dream Benefit. For more information on that, email [email protected].