NBVA Announces Trade Show Awards

The National Bulk Vendors Association gave out their “Best of” Awards at the annual conference and trade show in Las Vegas last month.

The winners include: Best Original Design One-Inch Product… Junk Food Doody Mini Brands, Flatline Corp. Best Licensed Design One-Inch Product… Sqwishland Amazon, Brand Vending Best Original Design Two-Inch Product… Stretchy Body Parts, Brand Vending Best Licensed Design Two-Inch Product… Butts on Things Keychains, Flatline Corp. Best Original Design Tattoo… Black Ink 6, Flatline Corp. Best Licensed Design Tattoo… Dream Tattoos, A & A Global Best Original Design Sticker… Junk Food Doody, Flatline Corp. Best Licensed Design Sticker… Hello Kitty, Flatline Corp. Best Bulk Candy or Gum… Dubble Bubble Assorted 850 Gumball, Charms Company Best Bulk/Amusement Vending Machine… Mini Extreme-Mini Claw Machine, CandyMachines.com Best Customer Service… Allstar Vending Best Website… CandyMachines.com

To learn more about the association, get involved at www.nbva.org. The non-profit has represented the industry since 1950.