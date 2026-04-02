NBVA Announces “Best Of” Awards

The National Bulk Vending Association gave out their “Best Of” 2025 awards at the recent Annual Conference and Trade Show in Las Vegas.
The winners were:
- Best Original Design One-Inch Product, Squishimals (Tie Dye), SSM Vending
- Best Licensed Design One-Inch Product, Junk Food Doody Minis, Flatline Corp.
- Best Original Design Two-Inch Product, Frosty Glow/Icy Glitter, SSM Vending
- Best Licensed Design Two-Inch Product, Butts on Things Keychains, Flatline Corp.
- Best Original Design Tattoo, Black Ink 6, Flatline Corp.
- Best Licensed Design Tattoo, Nomies, A & A Global
- Best Original Design Sticker, AXOLOTL, Allstar Vending
- Best Licensed Design Sticker, Hello Kitty Sweet Treats, Flatline Corp.
- Best Bulk Candy or Gum, Blow Pop Gumball, Charms Company
- Best Bulk/Amusement Vending Machine, Capsule Crazy & Chicken Treasure Hunt, Pipeline Games
- Best Customer Service, Judi Heston, SSM Vending
- Best Website, A & A Global and SSM Vending
For more information about the group, visit www.nbva.org.