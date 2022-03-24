NBVA Announces Awards

The National Bulk Vending Assn. met for their annual conference and trade show along with the Amusement Expo in Vegas last week. There, they announced their “Best Of” awards for 2021.

The awards and winners included: Best Original Design One-Inch Product to Brand Vending Products for Sqwishland Outback; Best Licensed Design One-Inch Product to A&A Global for ICEE / Popping Candy; Best Original Design Two-Inch Product to Cardinal Distributing for Stress Balls; Best Licensed Design Two-Inch Product to A&A Global for Paw Patrol Figures; Best Original Design Tattoo to SSM Vending for Horror Tattoos; Best Licensed Design Tattoo to A&A Global for DC Comics Logo Tattoos; Best Original Design Sticker to Flatline Corp. for Junk Food Doody; Best Licensed Design Sticker to A&A Global for Among Us; Best Bulk Candy or Gum to Concord Confections for their 850 Assorted; Best Bulk/Amusement Vending Machine to CandyMachines.com for their Mini Crane.

Additionally, the winner for Best Customer Service was Flatline Corp. and the Best Website went to A&A Global and Brand Vending Products. Learn more at www.nbva.org.