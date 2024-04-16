NBVA Announces 2023 “Best Of” Awards

During its 2024 annual conference, the National Bulk Vending Assn. gave their “Best Of” awards for 2023, with Flatline Corp. coming out the biggest winner.

The awards were as follows:

Best Original Design One-Inch Product , Squishy Creatures, SSM Vending

, Junk Food Doody Mini Brands, Flatline Corp.

, 2" Slow Rise Octopus, Allstar Vending

Best Licensed Design Two-Inch Product, Butts on Things Keychains, Flatline Corp.

Best Original Design Tattoo , Best of Horror, SSM Vending

, Sonic the Hedgehog Temporary Tattoo, A & A Global

, Axolotis, Flatline Corp.

, Hello Kitty, Flatline Corp.

, Blow Pop Gumball, Charms Company

, 14" Super Mini Crane with Duo Option, CandyMachines.com

, CandyMachines.com

Best Website, CandyMachines.com

Their new board of directors includes co-presidents Jennifer Jaynes and Scott Ausmus, vice president Craig Goodman, treasurer Dominick Barbato and secretary Jonathan Howard.

You can learn more about the association, which has been serving the bulk vending industry since 1950, at www.nbva.org.