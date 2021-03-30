Nayax, Tigapo Now Cashless Partners

Cashless provider Nayax recently announced a strategic partnership with cloud-based management system Tigapo to expand their cashless payment and consumer engagement platforms.

According to the company, Nayax will implement Tigapo’s “unique, proprietary technology, which is powered by artificial intelligence and able to predict visitors’ actions, into Nayax’s advanced payment systems.”

Tigapo, meanwhile, will leverage Nayax’s advanced payment infrastructure, tech support and other resources, enabling them to “deliver an unprecedented level of service for the amusement industry.” Learn more at www.nayax.com and www.tigapo.com.