Nayax Partners with GENDA, Expanding Across U.K.

Nayax recently signed a distribution agreement with GENDA Playnation Entertainment to expand the availability of Tigapo across the U.K. Tigapo is Nayax’s cloud-based payment, player engagement and venue management platform for arcades and FECs. (GENDA Playnation Entertainment Ltd. was previously Indigo Newco Ltd., prior to GENDA’s acquisition in 2025.)

“Tigapo was built specifically around the way arcades and FECs operate, so we understand the commercial and business challenges that operators face,” said Lynda Clarke, the U.K. general manager for Nayax. “GENDA shares our understanding of this market and brings an established U.K. presence, strong local infrastructure and first-hand experience across a varied network of amusement locations.”

Added Huw Lewis, the managing director at GENDA Playnation Entertainment: “Arcades and FECs want technology that improves the experience for guests while giving operators a clearer view of how their venues are performing. Tigapo brings payments, player engagement and management information together in one platform. We look forward to introducing it to more U.K. operators and providing the local stock and support they need to implement it successfully.”

More info on both companies: www.nayax.com and www.genda.jp/en.