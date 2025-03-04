Nayax Acquires UPPay

In an effort to strengthen their position in the Latin American market, the payment platform Nayax has bought the Brazil-based UPPay.

“UPPay’s sophisticated yet affordable platform complements our vision of empowering retailers of all sizes with real-time operational insights, streamlined payments, and seamless customer experiences,” said Nayax CEO and Chairman Yair Nechmad. “Uniting with UPPay cements our leadership position in a key growth market and drives our continued expansion.”

UPPay is a leader in Brazil's lucrative and growing automated self-service coffee market, the companies report.