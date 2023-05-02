NATMC Touts Resolution Recognizing Cash Importance

The National ATM Council, working with their bipartisan House allies John Rose and Donald Payne, Jr., have worked to formulate what they call a “significant new House resolution recognizing the ongoing importance of cash in America.”

The resolution, already co-sponsored by 24 representatives, will help pave the way for reintroduction of the Payment Choice Act, NATMC reports.

“As a growing number of businesses across the country refuse to accept cash, it’s important for Congress to publicly recognize its importance,” Rep. Rose said. “I am proud to introduce this resolution and hope it can successfully pass the House to send a message to the businesses refusing legal tender.”

Click here to read the full resolution, H.Res. 341.