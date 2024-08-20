NATMC Issues Security Alert from Hyosung, Genmega

The National ATM Council recently reported on several recent cyber-attacks targeting ATM operators. Genmega and Hyosung have been working directly with the FBI and Secret Service to combat the attacks, in which criminals are “modifying terminal settings to replace the legitimate ATM host processor with a fraudulent server to falsely authorize high-dollar withdrawal transactions.” This is known as jackpotting and is not restricted to any particular manufacturer or model.

The ATM companies’ chief revenue officer Wes Dunn (Genmega) and chief operating officer Nancy Daniels (Hyosung) strongly recommend the following actions to protect your fleets: