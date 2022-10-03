NATMC Discusses Keynote Speaker Congressman Rose

Congressman John Rose of Tennessee recently gave the keynote speech at the National ATM Council’s NAC2022 Conference & Expo; the organization makes it clear that Rose has their backs.

They wrote that Rose “used his allotted time during this week’s high-profile U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee hearing to pointedly question CEOs of the nation’s largest banks on why they are categorically denying banking services to independent ATM operators throughout the U.S.” (Click here to watch part of the hearing.)

According to NAC, Rose was able to get commitments from big banks to make a “careful reevaluation of their current policies.” For more information, contact the organization at [email protected] or 904-683-6533.