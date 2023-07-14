NATMC Appoints Two New Board Members

The National ATM Council recently announced the appointments of Cooper Frandsen and Maya Fuentes to the newly-expanded NAC Board of Directors.

Frandsen is the executive vice president of NextATM and Fuentes is the senior vice president of sales and marketing for Paramount Management Group.

“Cooper and Maya are among the best and brightest Independent ATM professionals with whom I have been privileged to work with and collaborate on behalf of our industry over recent years,” said NAC Board Chair George Sarantopoulos, CEO of Access One Solutions. “I am extremely proud and excited to welcome these two seasoned ATM veterans to the NAC board.”