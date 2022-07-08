NATMC Advocacy Continues Benefiting ATM Operators

In another “major step forward for our industry in restoring reasonable access to banking services for ATM operators nationwide,” NATMC executive director Bruce Renard reported that the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued “a significant and favorable statement aimed at persuading banks to consider banking independent ATM operators.”

Renard said the “rare and unusual” FinCEN statement comes as a direct result of the association’s “intensive governmental affairs advocacy efforts … and your grassroots efforts over the past several years to halt bank account discrimination against independent ATM operators.”

Click here to see the full FinCEN statement. Also, registration is open for the NAC2022 ATMs Across America convention coming up Sept. 13-15 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. To learn more about the event, visit www.natmc.org/nac2022-conference-and-expo.