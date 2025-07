July 28 is National Waterpark Day and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington, the largest waterpark in North Texas, will be celebrating.

They have a brand-new attraction – Splash Island – a 58,000-sq.-ft. water playground and the waterpark’s biggest investment in its 42-year history, according to the company.

The attraction features more than 110 interactive water features, seven kid-friendly slides, a 1,000-gallon tipping bucket, family cabanas and more.