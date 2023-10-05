Bill Introduced to Require All National Parks to Accept Cash

The National ATM Council excitedly shared news that U.S. Senate Western Caucus Chair Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) recently introduced the Protecting Access to Recreation with Cash (PARC) Act, requiring national parks to accept cash as a form of payment for entrance. The legislation is designed to ensure Americans and tourists can visit the parks without hassle. (You can read the bil lhere; the press release from Senator Lummis can be found here.)

“All Americans should have access to our nation’s public lands, but, for some, requiring a credit card to pay entrance fees has prevented entry to our national treasures,” said Senator Jim Risch (R-ID), one of the measure’s lead cosponsors. “This legislation will require all National Park Service properties to accept cash, allowing Idahoans, tourists, and locals to easily experience all our public lands have to offer.”

Along with senators Lummis and Risch, the bill is cosponsored by U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), John Barrasso (R-WY) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

The NAC wrote that it “thanks and applauds Senator Lummis and her esteemed Senate colleagues for introducing this important measure to send a positive and timely signal that highlights the ongoing importance of cash in America and the need to maintain U.S. currency as a universal payment option for all consumers. This new legislation has the full support of The National ATM Council and the Consumer Choice in Payments Coalition of which NAC is a founding member.”