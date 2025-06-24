National Darts Day This Sunday, June 29

Arachnid, BullShooter and TouchTunes have teamed up the with registrar at National Day Calendar to officially designate June 29 as National Darts Day, marking the 180th day of the year (which represents the highest possible score in a single round on a dartboard).

“The holiday is a nod to the sport’s growth from medieval England to today’s high-tech electronic dartboards in 13,000-plus bars and restaurants across the U.S.,” Arachnid said.

A livestream of players attempting to break new records will be held that day on the BullShooter Facebook, YouTube and Twitch accounts. TouchTunes’ jukeboxes will join in on the fun with a crowdsourced playlist of dart player favorites.

Learn about more ways to celebrate at www.nationaldartsday.com.