National Darts Day Established by TouchTunes

To honor Arachnid’s 50th anniversary and recognize the community behind the game of darts, the TouchTunes/Arachnid team is making June 29 National Darts Day.

Why June 29? That’s the 180th day of the year, and, of course, 180 is the highest score achievable in a single round of darts, when all three darts land in the triple 20. “This iconic number represents the precision, skill and passion that define the sport and it’s the perfect symbol for this new day of recognition,” the company said.

The goal for National Darts Day is to celebrate darts players of all levels, as well as the operators and league leaders who keep the game thriving. Among the celebratory events planned by Arachnid:

BullShooter Records: Select top players will attempt to set inaugural BullShooter Records, including the “Most Consecutive Inner and Outer Bullseyes.” Details are still in the works but the event will likely take place near Chicago and will be livestreamed on BullShooter channels so fans everywhere can watch as BullShooter history is made.

Beat The Pro Online Events: Throughout June, players will be able to compete in online matchups against some of the most skilled players in the game.

Trick Shot Social Media Showcase: Fans will be invited to post their most creative trick shots on social media throughout the month of June to be part of the nationwide celebration.