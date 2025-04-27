National Dart Association Inducts New Hall of Famers

Canada’s Paul Krenz (Aactive Coin) and Mary Lavine of Bullseye Games (Madison, Wisc.) are the newest members of the AMOA-National Dart Association’s Hall of Fame. The pair were inducted during the President’s Reception on April 15 during the 2025 Team Dart event at the Westgate in Las Vegas and are the 39th and 40th inductees, respectively.
Established in 2006, this program recognizes the outstanding contributions of individuals to NDA, the industry and the sport of electronic darts. On an annual basis, candidates are nominated and elected by members of the NDA Past Presidents’ Council and each spring, two persons are inducted to the association’s Hall of Fame during the Team Dart competition.
Previous honorees and the year of their Hall of Fame induction are:
2025 / Paul Krenz and Mary Lavine
2024 / Marissa Marsh and Ponnie Sampson
2023 / Trevor Foster and Jim Piontek
2022 / Paulette Marsh and Terry O’Hara
2021 / Shawn Smith and Marcia Petersen
2020 / Maggie Jones and Stan Borup
2019 / Alvin Gerlach and Adam Lipinski
2018 / Judy Mehle and Leslie Murphy
2017 / Kenny Mahoney and Helmut Schneller
2016 / Larry McEntire and Stefan Reichert
2015 / Britt Bruner and Chris Warren
2014 / Nancy Hodges and Reggie Horak
2013 / Alan Chambers and Robert “Whitey” Tolliver
2012 / Cora Mahoney and Bernie Marsh
2011 / Jim Stansfield and Bob Wiles
2010 / Sam Zammuto and Tami Norberg-Paulsen
2009 / Peter Feuer and Clyde Knupp
2008 / Chuck Milhem and Dick Hawkins
2007 / Kenny Price and Dave Warner
2006 / Mike Gannon and Dawn Orloff-Niesen
RePlay will share more information from this year’s Team Dart event as we get it.