National Dart Association Inducts New Hall of Famers

Canada’s Paul Krenz (Aactive Coin) and Mary Lavine of Bullseye Games (Madison, Wisc.) are the newest members of the AMOA-National Dart Association’s Hall of Fame. The pair were inducted during the President’s Reception on April 15 during the 2025 Team Dart event at the Westgate in Las Vegas and are the 39th and 40th inductees, respectively.

Established in 2006, this program recognizes the outstanding contributions of individuals to NDA, the industry and the sport of electronic darts. On an annual basis, candidates are nominated and elected by members of the NDA Past Presidents’ Council and each spring, two persons are inducted to the association’s Hall of Fame during the Team Dart competition.

Previous honorees and the year of their Hall of Fame induction are: