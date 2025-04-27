Close Menu
Trending

National Dart Association Inducts New Hall of Famers

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

Canada’s Paul Krenz (Aactive Coin) and Mary Lavine of Bullseye Games (Madison, Wisc.) are the newest members of the AMOA-National Dart Association’s Hall of Fame. The pair were inducted during the President’s Reception on April 15 during the 2025 Team Dart event at the Westgate in Las Vegas and are the 39th and 40th inductees, respectively.

Paul Krenz and Mary Lavine - NDA Hall of FameEstablished in 2006, this program recognizes the outstanding contributions of individuals to NDA, the industry and the sport of electronic darts. On an annual basis, candidates are nominated and elected by members of the NDA Past Presidents’ Council and each spring, two persons are inducted to the association’s Hall of Fame during the Team Dart competition.

Previous honorees and the year of their Hall of Fame induction are:

2025 / Paul Krenz and Mary Lavine

2024 / Marissa Marsh and Ponnie Sampson

2023 / Trevor Foster and Jim Piontek

2022 / Paulette Marsh and Terry O’Hara

2021 / Shawn Smith and Marcia Petersen

2020 / Maggie Jones and Stan Borup

2019 / Alvin Gerlach and Adam Lipinski

2018 / Judy Mehle and Leslie Murphy

2017 / Kenny Mahoney and Helmut Schneller

2016 / Larry McEntire and Stefan Reichert

2015 / Britt Bruner and Chris Warren

2014 / Nancy Hodges and Reggie Horak

2013 / Alan Chambers and Robert “Whitey” Tolliver

2012 / Cora Mahoney and Bernie Marsh

2011 / Jim Stansfield and Bob Wiles

2010 / Sam Zammuto and Tami Norberg-Paulsen

2009 / Peter Feuer and Clyde Knupp

2008 / Chuck Milhem and Dick Hawkins

2007 / Kenny Price and Dave Warner

2006 / Mike Gannon and Dawn Orloff-Niesen

RePlay will share more information from this year’s Team Dart event as we get it.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.