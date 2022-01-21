National ATM Council Inducts First Hall of Famers

The National ATM Council recently recognized their inaugural ATM Hall of Fame honorees. Of the inductees, they said, “With the ongoing vision of these dedicated business leaders and a unified ATM Nation all working together – our industry will continue to grow and flourish!”

The new Hall of Famers include: Chris Baird, Bryan Bauer, Tim Baxter, Alicia Blanda, Jim Burns, Lisa Bush, Jim Cabe, Warren Cato, Brian Chamberlain, Greg Chiasson, Patrick Conner, Mike Cowart, Mark Cumming, Bonnie Dalrymple, David Dove, Wes Dunn, Scot Gardner, Kenneth Gilbert, Rebecca Hellmann, Kamlesh “Kamy” Jethani, Stephen Joseph, Samir “Sam” Kadi, Min Hyung Kye, Sam Kandah, Jeff Matthews, Spencer Matthews, Mike Miller, Roger Myers, John Newberry, Emo Pentermann, James Phillips, Ron Roberto, George Sarantopoulos, Larry Scott, Curt Selman, Jim Shrayef, Bobby Silber, Kevin Watts, Sam Westgate, Paul Willingham and John Willmon.

Congratulations to the inductees! You can reach NAC at 904-683-6533 or [email protected].