National ATM Council Has New Board Members

Barbara Montopoli, president of Eastern ATM (Manchester, N.H.), and Mark Cumming, manager of ATM Merchant Services (Friendswood, Texas), have been nominated to serve on the NAC Board of Directors.

“NAC and its directors are especially excited and thrilled to welcome Barbara Montopoli and Mark Cumming to the NAC Board at this critically important time for America’s independent/retail ATM sector,” said George Sarantopoulos, the NAC Board Chair and CEO of Access One Solutions. “These industry leaders bring to the table many years of hands-on, real world ATM industry experience, expertise and success that will prove invaluable to the NAC Board in guiding the organization’s ongoing initiatives for U.S. ATM entrepreneurs.”

Montopoli has served as Eastern ATM’s chief executive since 2001. Cumming began his career in 2000 by purchasing an ATM company that became ATM Merchant Solutions.

“Our entire NAC staff is excited and proud to be working with Barbara Montopoli and Mark Cumming in their new roles on the NAC Board,” said NAC Executive Director Bruce Renard. “These talented professionals represent the very best of our industry, and NAC is most fortunate to have their service on the board.” Learn more at www.natmc.org.