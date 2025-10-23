Natalie Johnson Joins Five Star Parks Team

Five Star Parks and Attractions recently appointed Natalie Johnson as their vice president of marketing. She will now lead the company’s brand strategy, customer engagement and integrated marketing efforts across Five Star’s growing portfolio of parks and attractions.

She was most recently director of market at Rusty Taco Franchising LLC and had previously worked with Raising Cane’s Restaurants LLC.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Five Star Parks and Attractions at such a dynamic moment,” Johnson said. “This is a brand built on joy, connection, and unforgettable experiences, and I look forward to helping amplify that story across every touchpoint. I’m inspired by the team’s vision and energized by the opportunity to build lasting relationships with our guests.”

