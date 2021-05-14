Nashville’s Kung Fu Saloon Debuts Beetlejuice Speakeasy

Kung Fu Saloon, known for its retro-style atmosphere and vintage arcade games, recently installed a Beetlejuice-themed speakeasy located in the corner of the front entrance, according to Main Street Nashville.

“There are other speakeasies in Nashville, but we wanted to be a truly immersive speakeasy, one that is interactive with the customers,” said Bri Domowitz, events and social media manager for KPG Hospitality, the company that owns Kung Fu Saloon.

“We felt that our bar has a very unique following, and just like the movie Beetlejuice, our bar gives off old-school vibes between our retro-themed style and vintage arcade games,” she added. “We thought using a Beetlejuice theme would build on that and complement Kung Fu well.”

The spooky art and décor were produced by Art Seen Alliance, an event planner and production company based in Austin, Texas. Learn more at www.kungfusaloon.com.