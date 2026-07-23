Namco Funscape Teams with Mental Health Charity

Namco Funscape has joined up with the mental health charity Mind for a U.K.-wide partnership that runs from July 20-Sept. 6.

For every £1 spent on bowling across all six Namco venues, 1p will be donated to Mind, “turning strikes, spares and shared laughter into a small but meaningful contribution towards the charity’s work supporting people experiencing mental health problems.”

“Family time is precious and we know how much joy people get from a day out bowling with the people they love,” said Matt Bradley, Bandai Namco Amusement Europe’s head of marketing and media. “Now these shared moments will also help Mind support those who need it most. This summer, we’re proud that bowling at any of our six Namco Funscape sites will double up as a small act of care for someone else and make a genuine difference.”