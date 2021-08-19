Namco Funscape London Closes After 25 Years

The arcade Namco Funscape County Hall in London closed for good on Aug. 12, according to Euro Gamer. A previous report by Arcade Heroes noted that the business was forced to vacate after 25 years due to the redevelopment of part of the London County Hall site that it occupied.

The venue had a 12-lane bowling alley, bumper cars, a 150-game arcade, bumper cars, VR and multiple bars. Namco Funscape is owned by Namco UK, which operates six locations around the country.

“After 25 years, London’s leading family and corporate entertainment venue, within the iconic County Hall building, has closed,” the venue wrote on its Facebook page. “We’re heartbroken to have closed our landmark site that has been entertaining families, friends and corporate groups from all over the world for 25 years. We look forward to seeing you at another Namco venue soon and thank you for amazing memories!”