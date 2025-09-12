NAC2025 to Feature U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican congressman from Wisconsin and a prime sponsor of federal legislation on cash and ATMs, will be the keynote speaker for NAC2025. The event is the National ATM Council’s flagship annual event, held this year at Caesars Palace Las Vegas from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Fitzgerald will share insights on the Safe Access to Cash Act, the Payment Choice Act and the Fair Access to Banking Act – and the outlook for these bills in Congress and how you can help get them passed.