While you’re thinking of trade shows, mark your calendars for Oct. 24-26. NAC2023, a gathering of independent ATM entrepreneurs and suppliers, will be held at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The conference will begin Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. and conclude Thursday, Oct. 26 at noon. Details on registration and hotel information is coming soon.

Click here or visit the National ATM Council’s website www.natmc.org for up-to-date information as it becomes available.