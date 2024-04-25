NAC Reports Major Supreme Court Win

The National ATM Council has reported that the U.S. Supreme Court issued an important ruling denying VISA/Mastercard’s appeal in an antitrust case that’s been ongoing for 12 years. The VISA/Mastercard petition sought a reversal of a district court’s grant of class certification to ATM operators.

NAC executive director Bruce Renard wrote: “This is a significant victory and a step forward in the case – finally clearing the way for us to go to trial and have our day in court! NAC’s legal team did an excellent job in its opposition brief on behalf of the ATM operator class.”

Renard thanked lead counsel Jonathan Rubin and the team at MoginRubin LLP for their ongoing efforts.

Learn more at www.natmc.org.