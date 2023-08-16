NAC Reports Court Win

The National ATM Council recently shared of a recent ruling by the U.S. Appeals Court that upholds ATM operator class certification in NAC’s longstanding antitrust case again Visa and Mastercard (NAC v. VISA et al).

“While this is the result we expected from the beginning, we are glad the judges understood the global networks’ appeal was without merit,” said NAC board chair George Sarantopoulos. “This is a terrific result in a case that has unfortunately dragged on far too long. Finally, the door to the courthouse is being opened and we are about to have our day in court. Our dedicated legal team prosecuting this litigation on behalf of NAC and the ATM operator class is looking forward to going to trial promptly.”

Lead counsel Jonathan Rubin will also be at the association’s NAC2023 in Vegas this October to provide attendees with an exclusive live report and updates on the litigation.