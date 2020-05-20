NAC Hosts Webinar Today on COVID-19 Impact on Cash

The National ATM Council is holding a free webinar today at 1:30 p.m. EST discussing how COVID-19 is affecting cash and the cash cycle. NAC’s Executive Director Bruce Renard will be joined by a panel representing all segments of the industry. REGISTER HERE: bit.ly/3dEzjeu.

Among the questions to be discussed are: What are the current payment trends? How are ATM Deployers, Armored Carriers, Cash Management Companies, Financial Institutions, and Central Banks adjusting operations? What are industry suppliers and deployers doing to help keep the cash cycle safe and efficient?

Joining Renard are:

Amy Burr – Federal Reserve Cash Product Office

Mark Lowers – Lowers Risk Group & Secure Cash and Transport Association

Bruce Renard – National ATM Council/Consumer Choice in Payments Coalition

Sam Ditzion – Tremont Capital

Edward D’Alessio – Financial Service Centers of America

Tom Meehan, CFI – CONTROLTEK USA

Vik Devjee – CIMA America

Jim Petit – Giesecke+Devrient Currency Technology

