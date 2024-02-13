NAC Announces New Board of Directors

The National ATM Council has elected and appointed their new board of directors and board officers for a 2024-27 term of service.

The new board includes: Chair: Patrick Conner (President,com)

Vice-Chair: Ed Cramer (President, Cash on the Spot LLC / Pro-Solv Solutions LLC)

Secretary: Mike Powell (Founder, First Regents Bancservices, LLC)

Treasurer: Barbara Montopoli (President, Eastern ATM, Inc.)

Chair Ex-Officio:George Sarantopoulos (CEO, Access One Solutions)

Bryan Bauer (GM ISO Processing, Kahuna ATM Solutions / NCR Atleos)

Jim Cabe (Partner, Turnkey ATM Solutions, LLC)

Greg Chiasson (Director, ATM’s of the South / ATM Bankcard Services, Inc.)

Mark Cumming (Manager, ATM Merchant Services, Inc.)

Cooper Frandsen (EVP, NextATM)

Maya Fuentes (SVP M&A Business Development, Paramount Management Group, LLC)

Scot Gardner (President, 901 Financial Services, LLC)

Brian Haynes (SVP Market Partner, PAI / Brinks)

Joseph Lee (President, Technovation Data, Inc., “TDI”)

Yonas Marcos (Founder and CEO, Star Financial Services, Inc.)

Curt Selman (President, Selman Telecommunications Investment Group, LLC)

Philip Webb (President, PDQ Merchant Enterprises Inc.)

“NAC is truly fortunate to have this highly talented and dedicated group of leading retail ATM industry professionals serve as NAC’s board of directors during this upcoming critical three-year period for our industry,” said NAC executive director Bruce Renard. “The 2024-27 NAC board officers and directors are all successful veteran ATM entrepreneurs whose collective industry knowledge, vision and business acumen will ensure that NAC maintains the best strategic thinking and leadership for our dynamic and unique industry sector.”

Learn more about the association at www.natmc.org.