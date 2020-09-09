N.J. Governor Issues Covid Reopening Rules

Movie theaters and indoor dining at restaurants are back in New Jersey, and Gov. Phil Murphy and state health officials released a long set of rules recently on how they could operate.

According to Patch, the reopenings are taking place as New Jersey has moved “well into” its third stage of the reopening plan, the governor said, adding that he could reverse the decision if Covid cases tick back upward.

Indoor dining, performance venues and movie theaters must be limited to 25% capacity, up to a maximum of 150 people. “Given the progress we continue to see statewide, and with the proper precautions and limitations in place, I am proud that we can take this step today to allow our restaurants to once again welcome patrons back for indoor dining services,” Murphy said. “Our job now is to ensure that this resumption only leads to future expansions of indoor capacity limits, and that we do not have to take a step backward.”

Click here to see the full list of requirements for those venues to reopen.