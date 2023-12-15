Multi-Level Go-Kart Track Opens in Rhode Island

R1 Indoor Karting recently introduced a new multi-level go-kart track at their facility in Lincoln, R.I., according to The Valley Breeze.

Spanning more than one-third of a mile, the three levels of track accommodate up to 18 racers simultaneously and features 14 intricate turns, a large fluorescent cityscape mural and an array of color-changing LEDs, the source reported. Construction was done in collaboration with 360 Karting and was finished earlier this month.

“We are constantly thinking about how we can provide a fun and stand-out experience for our customers,” said Mike Hezemans, owner of R1 Indoor Karting. Learn more about the top-notch, IAAPA Brass Ring Award-nominated venue at www.r1indoorkarting.com.