Mr. Gatti’s Pizza Has New Franchise Operator in Texas

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza has welcomed a new franchise operator – David Duron – in Waco, Texas, according to Restaurant News. “Our team is incredibly excited to welcome Mr. Duron into the franchise network,” said Devin Conner, director of franchise sales. “He is driven, motivated and an extremely on-point business professional.”

It will be the 70th Mr. Gatti’s location nationwide. Mr. Gatti’s offers two franchise models: the classic pizza buffet and arcade or a carryout-only model. The company is currently focused on expanding in the Midwest and Southeast, and is looking to further expand in Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgie, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“People are ready to get out and be together,” Conner said. “Mr. Gatti’s not only delivers an incredible family-centered entertainment experience, but their pizza is a top competitor in the industry. We’ve got several more deals in the works already.” Learn more at www.gattispizzafranchise.com.