Mr. Gatti’s Pizza Celebrates Expansion

Last month, the Fort Worth-based Mr. Gatti’s Pizza celebrated the brand’s 50th anniversary and met for their bi-annual convention, where franchisees had the opportunity to network, collaborate and discuss growth.

While Covid-19 forced Mr. Gatti’s to sell a number of locations diromg 2020-22, the company is back in expansion mode with recent new locations opening in the Texas cities of Kingwood, Houston, Austin, Brenham, Weslaco, Uvalde and Hutto, according to PR Newswire. There are three more stores slated to open this year as well.

“Opening new locations is an awesome opportunity to bring the Mr. Gatti’s Pizza experience to an entirely new group of families,” said Travis Smith, vice president of marketing. “Our ability to appeal to both parents and their children has amplified the brand’s success. People are looking for family-forward places that offer more than just a dining room. They want excellent, consistent, high-quality food, which is part of the Mr. Gatti’s ‘Food First’ commitment, coupled with a fun family experience.” Stay up to date on the company at www.gattispizza.com.